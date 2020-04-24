Forecast Discussion 04/24/2020 AM: Rain showers today, sun to start the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 24TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 24TH: 37°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:00 PM

A low-pressure system passing to the south of us will usher in a bulk of moisture in our atmosphere today. We will continue to see light rainfall throughout the morning hours, a brief downpour will be possible. Along with the rain this morning we will see areas of patchy fog. Rain and showers will begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon. We even have the chance to see peeks of sunshine late day. Most locations in the twin tiers will see less than 0.50″, Isolated locations especially across the northern tier could see higher amounts. Highs today will be in the low 50s.

Dry start to the weekend, thanks to an area of high pressure, we will see partial sunshine Saturday morning. Cloud cover will be quick to increase though during the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs reaching into the low 60s. Our next storm system will arrive during the overnight hours Saturday. A dreary end to the weekend, as steady rainfall is expected throughout the day.

A dry start to the week and we will even see some sunshine after lingering showers early Monday. Partial sunshine Tuesday. Wet weather looks to return midweek and showers will continue into Thursday. Although the temperature will be in the upper 40s Monday they will gradually rise to around 60 by midweek.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN LIKELY & PATCHY FOG, TURNING DRY LATE DAY.

HIGH: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE.

LOW: 35

SATURDAY: AM PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter