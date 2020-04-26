Forecast Discussion 04/26/2020 AM: A rainy end to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26TH: 37°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:02 PM

After a beautiful start to the weekend, we are unfortunately dealing with steady rain today. A low-pressure system that will be passing across Pennsylvania today increasing the chance for wet weather across the Twin Tiers. There is a large amount of moisture associated with this system which is going to result in steady rain for the majority of us. We will see light showers for a short period of time after the sun rises. Steady light to moderate rain will begin to work in by 9 am in most locations. This will be sticking with us all day and it will be heavy at times. Temperatures today look to be steady in the upper 40s this morning. Temperatures will then be steady in the low to mid-40es for the remainder of the day. Along with the rain, some locations will also be dealing with patchy fog. Keep this in mind if out driving today as visibilities could be reduced. We will be seeing a cool northeast breeze between 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible.

By the evening hours colder air will begin to be ushered into our atmosphere on the backside of this system. During this is time is when we will begin seeing wet flakes mixing in with rain, especially in the higher elevation spots. Valley locations and low elevation spots will see a rain-snow mix during the overnight hours. Higher elevation locations will have the greatest potential to see light snow showers, these locations are where we could see anywhere from a trace to 2″ of snow by Monday morning. Rainfall accumulation will average between 0.50″-0.75″. Areas along the New York/Pennsylvania border and across the Northern Tier have the potential to see closer to an inch. Localized flooding will be possible for poor drainage areas.

Rain showers will continue for the start of the week, although they will be lighter than what we see today. We see high pressure build in for Tuesday, resulting in dry conditions with some sunshine. This is short-lived as active weather returns midweek and then will stay with us through the end of the week.

SUNDAY: RAIN LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES, PATCHY FOG, WET FLAKES MIX IN LATE DAY.

HIGH: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT: RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, SNOW SHOWERS IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS.

LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY EARLY THEN CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY & CLOUDY.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MAINLY DRY, BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

