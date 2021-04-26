Forecast Discussion 04/26/21 AM: Warming temperatures through midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26th: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26th: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Thanks to a strong northwest breeze, sustained at 5-15 mph gusts of 20+mph is possible, we will see temperatures slightly cooler than average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Although there will be plenty of cloud cover this morning, thanks to high-pressure building into the region we will see decreasing clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Tonight it will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a weak disturbance moves through the region. There is limited moisture for this system to tap into, so any shower activity will be spotty overnight. Lows in the low to mid-30s.

We will enjoy a nice warming trend the first half of the week. Tuesday will see highs near the mid-70s. Breaks in clouds will allow for some sunshine before unsettled weather returns on Wednesday. A warm front passing through the region late Tuesday night will stall and become nearly stationary in New York. The exact location of this stationary front will be key to our temperatures and determining the potential for thunderstorm activity. Rain showers return on Wednesday, especially late in the day. Thanks to some instability we will see the potential for thunderstorm activity; most likely in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Thanks to the warm front passage we will see highs on Wednesday hovering 80 degrees.

The active weather looks to continue through the end of the workweek. Numerous weak waves will move through the region leading to the potential for rain shower activity. We will also see the return of windy conditions. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s. At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend looks mostly cloudy and windy. Shower chances return on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: BREEZY, SOME SUNSHINE, PASSING FAIRWEATHER CLOUDS

HIGH: 57

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWES, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter