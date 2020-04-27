Forecast Discussion 04/27/2020 AM: Showers today, some sunshine for Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Starting the day off under cloudy conditions along with some light rain/snow showers. Shower chances will continue today as wrap-around moisture from the system that brought us steady rain on Sunday continues to impact our area. Showers will begin to taper off late day and we will even see the sun break through the clouds. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s, still below average for this time of year.

High pressure will build in tonight drying us out and helping to reduce cloud cover overnight. Starting Tuesday off with partly cloudy skies before cloud cover increases, slight possibility of a stray shower in the afternoon. Closer to our average temperature with highs near 60 degrees. Active weather will make a return on Wednesday and will last through the end of the week.

Multiple systems will bring the chance for wet weather from midweek into the upcoming weekend. Steadiest rain will work into the region overnight Wednesday. Rain will be widespread Thursday and we could see a brief downpour. There is the potential to see locally heavy rainfall, that could produce some flooding, we will continue to monitor this in the coming days. Shower chances will continue Friday before gradually tapering off Saturday. Right now Sunday looks like we begin to dry out but will still remain under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures during this period will be seasonable as we will be in the low to mid-60s by the end of the weekend.

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, SUN BREAKS THROUGH CLOUDS IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: AM PARTLY CLOUDY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, BRIEF DOWNPOUR.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

