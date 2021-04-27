Forecast Discussion 04/27/21 AM: Active weather returns midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27th: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27th: 37°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Waking up to temperatures similar to yesterday so you will certainly want that jacket handy when heading out the door. A weak disturbance moved through the region overnight bringing the potential for light showers to the area. Although the shower activity is coming to an end, a large amount of cloud cover will linger for today. Breaks in the clouds will allow for some sunshine, but it looks to be limited. Temperatures will be mild today with highs reaching into the low to mid-70s. Cloud cover will thicken back up overnight as a weather system moves into the region. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

The active weather is returning for the second half of the workweek. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Twin Tiers to a Marginal Risk for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. This is a level 1 out of 5, with 5 being the highest. Rain showers are looking to move into the region by midday and continue through Wednesday evening. Any sunshine we see, that breaks through the clouds, will help destabilize the atmosphere creating instability leading to thunderstorm activity. The best chance for thunderstorm development will be early afternoon into the early evening. The main concern from any severe storm that does develop will be strong damaging winds. Highs on Wednesday will hover 80 degrees. Scattered rain shower activity will continue Wednesday night and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thanks to a stationary boundary in Central New York along combined with multiple disturbances will keep the unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week. Steady rain showers will overspread the area on Thursday morning, with isolated thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. On top of rain showers continuing into Friday we will also see windy conditions. Highs on Thursday will hover 70° and Friday will hover 60°. At this vantage point, the weekend looks to be mostly cloudy with spotty shower activity possible. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s and Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, LIMITED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MILD

LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BREEZY, RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: WINDY, STRAY SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

