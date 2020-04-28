Forecast Discussion 04/28/2020 AM: Seasonable today with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28TH: 38°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Seeing some areas of dense fog this morning, especially in Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga (N.Y) & Tompkins counties. Visibilities have been reduced in most locations due to the fog, keep this in mind if you are out driving this morning. A weak high-pressure system will allow for mainly dry weather today. Finally seeing some seasonable temperatures, as highs will reach into the low 60s. We will see partial sunshine for the first half of the day, but then the cloud cover will begin to increase. Spotty showers will be possible today, especially in portions of Steuben county and Tioga county P.a. A warm front passage overnight will keep lows on the mild side, but will also increase the chance for showers.

A chance for showers will continue for the first half of Wednesday. We will see a brief lull in precipitation during the afternoon, this will be short-lived though. Highs will be right around average again, as highs will reach the low 60s. The next weather system will begin to approach our region overnight Wednesday, this will bring the chance for light rain.

This low-pressure system will be slow-moving and will have a large bulk of moisture associated with it. Widespread rain will become light to moderate Thursday, pockets of heavier rainfall will also be possible. Winds will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon and will remain on the strong side heading into Thursday. Southeasterly winds will potentially be sustained from 15-20 mph with wind gusts of 35 mph or higher possible. Steady rain will continue into the overnight hours and Friday morning. By Friday afternoon rain lightens to light rain showers. Rain accumulation currently is looking to be between 1-2″, with higher amounts possible for locations stuck under a band of heavier rainfall. This could cause some flooding in poor drainage areas and cause streams and rivers to rise. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer to Thursday.

The weekend is looking nice temperature-wise, we will see seasonable temperatures as highs will be in the low to upper 60s all weekend. Chance to see lingering showers early Saturday, then we will dry out for the remainder of the day. Showers return Sunday and continue into Monday.

TUESDAY: AM PATCHY FOG, CLOUDS INCREASE, SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE NIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, WINDY.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, WINDY.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, MIX SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWER.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

