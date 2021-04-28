Forecast Discussion 04/28/21 AM: Active weather returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28th: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28th: 38°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

It is a calm start to the day across the area as the majority of us are seeing mostly partly clear skies. The amount of sunshine we see in the first half of the day will help aid in the development of thunderstorms for this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase as warm & moist air is ushered into the region, highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for showers arrives by this afternoon along with isolated thunderstorm chances. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Steuben, Tioga (Pa.), portions of Chemung, Bradford, & Schuyler counties in a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. (level 2 out of 5) The rest of the Twin Tiers remains in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for the development of strong to severe storms. Brief downpours & hail in 1″ diameter will be possible; the main concern will be damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon and evening just keep an eye on the sky. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible early tonight before those weaken to scattered rain showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the workweek. Steady rain will overspread the area Thursday morning. Rainfall will be light to moderate but pockets of heavy rain will be possible. There will also be the potential for embedded thunderstorms by the afternoon; these could produce brief downpours and gusty winds. Highs will hover in the mid-60s. Scattered rain showers will linger into Friday and we will see windy conditions. Gusts on Friday could reach close to 30 mph. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

After some lingering showers early Saturday morning taper off, we will see cloud cover decrease. This will lead to some sunshine for the start of the weekend. Clouds will thicken again on Sunday with spotty showers possible as a weak disturbance moves through. Temperatures go from the upper 50s Saturday to hovering 70 on Sunday. Chance for showers return late Monday afternoon and continue on Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves into the region.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, EARLY SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: THUNDERSTORMS EARLY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BREEZY, RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: WINDY, LINGERING AM SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter