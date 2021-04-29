Forecast Discussion 04/29/21 AM: Rainy and seasonable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29th: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29th: 38°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Light rainfall is already moving into portions of the Twin Tiers this morning. Rainfall will become more widespread by mid to late morning as the bulk of the moisture moves into the region. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times, especially this afternoon. Limited instability will support the potential for embedded thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Northern Tier, Chemung, & Tioga (N.Y) counties at a Marginal & Slight Risk for the development of strong storms. Timing for this would be mid-afternoon into this evening and these will be isolated in coverage with the main concern being strong winds. This will be a nice soaking rain for the area with overall rainfall for the day ranging from 1-1.5″. Highs seasonable for this time of year will be in the low to mid-60s. Scattered showers will continue tonight with patchy valley fog developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered rain showers will continue on Friday though the main thing will be the strong northwest wind. Sustained winds will be between 10-20 mph with gusts of 35 mph or higher possible. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-50s. A weak disturbance moving through the region Friday night will bring the potential for a shower activity. With lows nearing the freezing mark we will see the potential for wet flakes, especially in the hilltops. With how warm the ground is snow really won’t stick, with maybe just a dusting on the grassy surfaces on the hilltops. Any lingering showers will begin to taper off early Saturday morning. Decreasing cloud cover will lead to some sunshine. Highs Saturday will hover 60 degrees.

Unsettled weather is quick to return for the end of the weekend and the start of the new workweek. Sunday showers look to be spotty in coverage with temperatures warming back into the low 70s. It will be an active start to the new week with shower chances with us Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs near the low 70s.

THURSDAY: BREEZY, RAIN LIKELY, EMBEDDED T-STORMS

HIGH: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 47

FRIDAY: WINDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING AM SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

