Forecast Discussion 04/30/2020 AM: Flash Flood Watch/Flood Watch goes in effect this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30TH: 38°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:05 PM

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THE SOUTHERN TIER…

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE NORTHERN TIER & TIOGA (N.Y)…

Flash Flood Watch for the Southern Tier & Flood Watch for the Northern Tier & Tioga (N.Y.) goes in effect this afternoon. A strong slow-moving low-pressure system will work its way through the Great Lakes region today, causing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs today will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Leading-edge of the steady light rain will work in this morning. By the afternoon we will have the potential to see moderate to heavy rainfall. As the cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening we will have the potential to see thunderstorms to develop, which could produce a torrential downpour. Winds today will be sustained out of the Southeast from 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible.

The steady rain will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Potential for rainfall to be heavy at times this evening before it finally lightens by early Friday morning. Rain accumulation across portions of the Southern Tier looks to be between 1-2″ by Friday morning with the isolated areas in the northern tier approaching 3″. Flooding is the main concern as streams & rivers will rise. Along with these poor drainage areas may flood. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, like poor drainage, streams, & creeks, be aware of the potential for flooding.

As the low-pressure system exits our region Friday, we will see wrap-around moisture in the form of light rain showers. A dry start to the weekend and temperatures will stay on the mild side. Highs Saturday will be in the lows 60s temperatures by Sunday nearing 70. Shower chances will return for Sunday and then we will dry out for the start of the week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, STEADY RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, CHANCE T-STORM, WINDY

HIGH: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY

LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE, BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

MONDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

