Forecast Discussion 04/30/21 AM: Wind Advisory in effect today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30th: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30th: 38°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:04 PM

*Wind Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Friday*

Already seeing some strong winds across the Twin Tiers this morning. Thanks to a tight pressure gradient from a cold front passage we will deal with strong northwest wind; the strongest winds will occur this afternoon and evening. Winds look to be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50 mph or higher possible, especially in the hilltops. This is why a Wind Advisory goes into effect this morning; make sure to secure any loose items so they don’t blow away. We will see breaks in clouds today leading to some sunshine but scattered rain showers will be possible; especially by the evening commute. Highs today will be in the low to mid-50s. Any shower activity will transition to wet snow showers as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. No accumulation is expected besides potentially a light dusting on the grassy surfaces in the higher elevations.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will see any lingering shower activity come to an end early Saturday morning. A weak area of high pressure will lead to decreasing cloud cover which means some sunshine for a portion of the day. Highs will near 60 degrees. Clouds will begin to move back in Saturday evening ahead of a disturbance that will bring the return of shower activity. Scattered showers will be likely on Sunday and highs will near 70 degrees.

Active weather will return for the start of the new workweek as a few systems move through the region. At this vantage point, the best chance for steady rain showers will come on Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday showers look to be scattered in coverage. Highs will start off hovering 70 Monday and Tuesday before dropping back into the low 60s midweek. Dry weather returns by Thursday.

FRIDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING AM SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

