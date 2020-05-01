Forecast Discussion 05/01/2020 AM: Light showers today, beautiful start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 1ST: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 1ST: 39°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Dense fog that we are seeing in most locations this morning is causing visibilities in most spot below one mile. This fog will begin to lift as we head throughout the morning, leaving us under mostly cloudy conditions. Low pressure system that impacted our area yesterday will will slowly exit the region today. We will see some wrap around moisture from this system that will support light rain showers. Highs today will be in the low 60s, hovering in the upper 50s in the higher elevation locations. Streams, creeks, & rivers have seen a rise in water levels do to the steady rain yesterday, water levels will slowly subside throughout the next few days.

Beautiful start to the weekend as we will see dry conditions, some sunshine, and warm temperatures. Highs for Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60s with highs Sunday reaching into the low 70s. Cloud cover will begin to increase during the afternoon Saturday, showers will return for the overnight hours and will be spotty for both Sunday & Monday.

Starting the new week off on the cooler side with highs throughout the majority of the week in the upper 50s. We will see a brief period of dry weather late Monday and Tuesday. Shower chances will return for midweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM PATCHY FOG, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE.

LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

