Forecast Discussion 05/03/21 AM: Unsettled start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3rd: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3rd: 39°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:09 PM

It is a mild start to the day across the Twin Tiers and we will continue to see this the remainder of the day. A stationary boundary is situated over Central New York, leading to mostly cloudy conditions and potential for showers. Scattered rain showers are most likely this afternoon and evening, with rainfall remaining on the lighter side. Highs today will hover 70 degrees. Scattered rain shower chances continue tonight and patchy fog is looking to develop. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The unsettled weather will continue through midweek. Thanks to an approaching system from the south we will see warm & moist air being ushered into the region. This will lead to dew point values into the 60s on Tuesday leading to humid conditions. Tuesday is also looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms continue both Tuesday and Wednesday. Better chance to see steadier light rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be associated with a cold front passage. This frontal passage will lead to cooler air being ushered in along with windy conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s.

With mid/high clouds sticking around on Thursday, we will only see some filtered sunshine and it will be dry. This will only be for a brief period of time though as active weather will be quick to return. Thanks to the above-mentioned cold front we will see a cool end to the workweek. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. At this vantage point, the potential for rain shower activity will continue into the weekend.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 70

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 58

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

