Forecast Discussion 05/04/2020 AM: Spotty showers and below average today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4TH: 39°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

After ending the weekend with above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine, we will be starting the week off on the cool side. A cold front passage this morning will produce some spotty showers, cooler temperatures, and some gusty winds. Highs today will struggle to make it into the low 50s, then will slowly fall back into the upper 40s. Winds will be increasing behind this frontal passage, a cool northwest breeze will be sustained between 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Cloud cover will decrease overnight and temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s. Patchy frost will be possible in some locations early Tuesday morning.

A high-pressure system that will enter the region overnight will provide a short period of dry weather. We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday before some mid/high-level clouds work in for the afternoon. Although we will see plenty of sunshine, temperatures will still only reach into the low to mid-50s. Hopefully, you are able to enjoy that sunshine Tuesday because showers chances return midweek.

Active weather will return midweek and continue through the end of the week and into portions of the weekend. Temperatures this time of year are usually in the mid to upper 60s, through the entire seven-day forecast will remain well below average. With some overnight lows falling below average we will have that potential to see a rain/snow mix early before transitioning over to rain showers.

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AM, SPOTTY SHOWERS PM, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE, BREEZY, & CHILLY

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter