Forecast Discussion 05/04/21 AM: Unsettled weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4th: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4th: 39°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Waking up to a batch of light rain showers moving through the Twin Tiers. We will see a brief lull in precipitation through midday before the unsettled weather returns. A cold front will move through the region late this afternoon and evening. This will be when we have the best chance for rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. The best chance for thunderstorm development will be across Steuben & Tioga (Pa.) counties. The main concern from any storms will be strong winds and pockets of heavy rainfall. It will be a warm & muggy day with highs expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s. Any isolated thunderstorms that develop this evening will taper off tonight and we will just be left with scattered showers. Lows near the mid-50s.

Unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday, with the steadiest rainfall looking to be during the morning hours. Rainfall is looking to remain on the light side with shower activity becoming more scattered in coverage by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 60s. We will get a brief break from the active weather on Thursday, though mid/high clouds will limit the amount of sunshine we see. Scattered rain showers are quick to return on Friday. It will be a cool and breezy end to the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s expected.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, looks to keep the potential for showers in the area. Saturday looks to be mainly dry, besides for spotty showers late day. The better chance for showers will come on Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs looking to near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: SPOTTY SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

MONDAY: WINDY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

