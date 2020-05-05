Forecast Discussion 05/05/2020 AM: Sunshine today, showers return Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5TH: 40°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:12 PM

High pressure over our region today will provide us with pleasant weather. We will see mainly sunny skies, but mid and high-level clouds will increase by the afternoon. The northwesterly breeze will help keep temperatures on the cooler side again, sustained winds look to be between 5-15 mph. Highs will slowly rise into the mid to upper 50s, with cooler temperatures across the Finger Lakes Region.

As the next weather system moves closer to our area we will begin to see cloud cover increase overnight. Lows tonight will fall into the low 30s. Showers look to arrive in the Northern Tier by early Wednesday morning, due to lows in the lower 30s we will have the potential to see some wet flakes. Light rain showers will continue through the afternoon hours Wednesday, rain accumulation will remain on the lighter side with most locations seeing 0.25″ or less.

The active weather pattern will continue throughout the upcoming weekend. Another system that will arrive on Friday will bring another chance for showers. Rain mixed with snow will be possible, especially overnight Friday into early Saturday. There will be a chance to see light snow overnight and into the first half of Saturday. Cold air will be ushered into our area this weekend and we will see near-record temperatures Friday into the weekend. Along with the chances of the shower, we will see winds increasing heading into the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s & highs Sunday will be in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE

LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER, &WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, WINDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

