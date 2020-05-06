Forecast Discussion 05/06/2020 AM: Chance for showers today & cool temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 6TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 6TH: 40°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:12 PM

Cloud cover increased overnight night out ahead of the next weather maker that will bring us the opportunity to see showers. Light showers are already working through portions of the Northern Tier. These will continue to shift northward through this morning, there will be a chance to see a rain/snow mix this morning before it transitions over to rain showers. Highs today will still remain below average as temperatures will warm towards 50 degrees. Cloud cover will decrease overnight and lows will fall into the low 30s.

A dry start to Thursday, even seeing some sunshine before clouds increase towards the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will bring the chance for afternoon showers, highs will make their way close to 60 degrees. Rain accumulation will remain on the light side through Thursday most locations will see between 0.25″-0.50″.

The active weather will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend. Another system that will move through the region Friday will bring the chance for rain showers which will switch over to light snow showers overnight. Still too early to tell specifics on how much we will see as model runs will likely change as we get closer. Behind this system arctic, cold air will be ushered into the region which will produce near-record cold for this time of year Friday into the weekend.

The chance for showers will continue Saturday, with the potential for lake-enhanced snow showers. Highs Saturday will reach into the low 40s. For Mother’s Day, we will see some lingering showers but the majority of the day will be on the dry side & highs will be in the low 50s. Shower chance will be with us as we start the new week.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: AM SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS, & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: BREEZY, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY & CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

