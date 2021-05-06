Forecast Discussion 05/06/21 AM: Filtered sunshine with cool temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 6th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 6th: 41°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:12 PM

Spotty rain showers that moved through overnight are continuing to taper off. Thanks to a weak area of high pressure we will see dry conditions today and even some breaks in cloud cover. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine, though mid/high clouds will lead to most of this being filtered. Temperatures will be cooler than average as highs reach into the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will thicken back up overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Shower chances return Friday as a cold front moves into the region. Limited instability will lead to the development of isolated thunderstorms. The first half of Friday will be dry before light rain showers arrive by midday and early afternoon. We will continue to see cooler than average temperatures as highs look to hover in the mid-50s. Lingering showers Friday night will have the potential to mix with wet flakes as lows fall into the mid to upper 30s. Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, spotty rain shower chances will continue. There will be limited sunshine through some broken cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, hovering near 60 by Mother’s Day.

Heading into the new workweek we will see active weather return. Light rain showers will be with us on Monday and winds will be gusty at times. Cooler than average temperatures will continue as highs through midweek will be in the mid to upper 50s. An area of high pressure will build into the region on Tuesday leading to quiet conditions and breaks in clouds.

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, COOL

HIGH: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

