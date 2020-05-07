Forecast Discussion 05/07/2020 AM: Sunny start to the day, shower chances late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7TH: 40°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:12 PM

A frosty start to our morning here in the Twin Tiers. We will be sunny and dry for the first half of our day. Cloud cover will begin to increase as a weak system with a trailing cold front moves into our region. This will bring the potential for a shower late today and these will linger this evening. A brief downpour will be possible but rain accumulation will be on the lighter side. Highs today will be on the warmer side, but still slightly below average, temperatures will warm towards 60 degrees, overnight lows in the lower 30s. Along with the chance for showers winds will be increasing out of the West sustained from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible.

Another system will be moving into the region on Friday which will increase the chance for showers and usher in colder air into our atmosphere. Friday afternoon we will see rain showers, as temperatures gradually fall we will have the potential to see a mix before a transition over to snow showers. Current snow accumulation predictions are looking to be in the range of a trace-3″, higher elevations seeing the higher amounts, it is still too early for exact snowfall numbers. Models are still not in agreement with the total amount of snowfall for Friday night through Saturday, we will continue to monitor this during the next twenty-four hours.

A chilly start to Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures Saturday are looking to be in the upper 30s to low 40s in some locations. Temperatures will be feeling cooler, as we will be dealing with blustery Northwest winds as gusts will be 30 mph or higher. This Northwest wind will help support some lake enhanced snow showers, there will be the potential for some snow squalls to develop as well. Below-average temperatures will continue into Mother’s Day, although we will see temperatures in the low 50s. The majority of the day will be dry, but mostly cloudy, showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Heading into the start of next week we will see shower chances for Monday. Drier weather looks to begin to arrive on Tuesday and continue midweek. Temperatures though will still remain below average for this time of year.

THURSDAY: SOME AM SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE FOR RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, SNOW SQUALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY, EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: TURNING DRY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

