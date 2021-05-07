Forecast Discussion 05/07/21 AM: Steady light rain moves in this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7th: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7th: 40°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:13 PM

It is a chilly and quiet start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning but changes are coming for the afternoon. As a cold front approaches the region, clouds will thicken and scattered rain showers arrive by early afternoon. Steadier rainfall is expected to arrive by this evening with pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. With limited instability, thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Shower activity will continue overnight but as temperatures fall back into the 30s, wet flakes will begin to mix in. Best chance to see this rain/snow mix will be in the hilltop areas.

Heading into your Mother’s Day weekend the potential for rainfall will continue. A couple of disturbances will move through the region on Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for light rain showers really looks to be on Saturday, where we have the better potential for heavy downpours. On Mother’s Day itself shower activity looks to be more scattered in coverage. Nonetheless, if you have outdoor plans this weekend make sure you have that rain gear handy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, hovering near 60 by Sunday.

Heading into the new workweek, light rain showers will linger into Monday. An area of high pressure will then build into the region bringing an end to shower activity. On top of this, cloud cover will begin to decrease leading to more sunshine especially on Wednesday. The cooler than average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Thursday, highs look to reach into the low 60s but the chance for showers return in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW MIX POSSIBLE

LOW: 35

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: WINDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

