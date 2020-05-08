Forecast Discussion 05/08/2020 AM: Showers arrive this afternoon, cooler heading into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 8TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 8TH: 40°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:15 PM

Starting the morning off under mainly sunny skies and calm conditions, this will change heading throughout the day. As a low-pressure system, that will be passing to the South of us, approaches our area we will see clouds increase. Isolated showers will be possible by the noon hour, with the steadiest showers working in by this afternoon. As temperatures gradually fall by this evening, we will see the chance for a wintry mix before fully transitioning to snow by tonight. Highs today will near 50 degrees and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s; windchill values in the upper teens will be possible.

Due to the track of the system moving passing further south, we will see lower amounts of accumulating snowfall. The majority of the Twin Tiers can expect to see a trace-2″, with the higher amounts in elevation locations of 1500 feet or higher; this includes the snow that could accumulate on Saturday. With the ground on the warmer side and the time of year we are in, it makes it slightly harder to determine total amounts. Snow is most likely to accumulate on grassy surfaces than on roadways, though roads will still be on the slick side.

Heading into the weekend we will see well below average temperatures on Saturday. As winds shift out of the northwest and we see wrap-around moisture work into our atmosphere, lake effect snow showers will develop. There will also be the possibility for a snow squall to develop, these will produce strong winds, low visibility, and a quick burst of snowfall. The northwesterly wind that we will be dealing with on Saturday will be sustained between 10-20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Mother’s day will be mainly dry but mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be warmer than Saturday but still below average, reaching the low 50s. A weak system will work in Sunday night and into Monday. This will lead to some shower chances for the start of the week. We begin to dry out late Monday night through midweek. Temperatures are looking to remain below average.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT: WINDS INCREASE, SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS, SNOW SQUALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY DRY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: TURNING DRY, PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

