Forecast Discussion 05/10/21 AM: Cooler than average temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10th: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

After dealing with some steady rainfall and even some snow last night, we will begin to dry out this morning. As winds shift out of the northwest by the afternoon we will see some cooler and drier air be ushered into the region. This will lead to cloud cover gradually breaking, though sunshine will be limited today. A very weak disturbance will lead to stray showers this afternoon though the majority of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. One thing that will be a concern tonight will be the potential for patchy frost and freeze. Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation in order to protect them. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-30s.

The first half of Tuesday will be on the dry side, though cloud cover will begin to increase. This increase in cloud cover will be associated with a weak disturbance that will move through the region. This disturbance will lead to the potential for scattered rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall is looking to stay light and highs will be in the mid-50s. High pressure will build into the region leading to dry weather and some sunshine for Wednesday & Thursday. On top of the return of sunshine, we will see temperatures gradually warm into the low to mid-60s.

Active weather will be quick to return late this week and into the weekend. At this vantage point, it doesn’t look to be a complete washout out. Scattered rain showers look to begin to develop during the afternoon hours Friday through Sunday. Highs during this period look to be near average as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, WINDY

HIGH: 58

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCH FROST

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

