Forecast Discussion 05/11/2020 AM: Freeze Warning goes in effect tonight

…FREEZE WARNING GOES IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11TH: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Starting our day off with cloudy but dry conditions across the Twin Tiers. As a low-pressure system continues to work through New York it will bring the chance for rain showers. Light showers will begin to arrive by mid-morning, with a chance for a brief downpour during the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm may be possible, but looking most likely to occur in Eastern New York. Temperatures will still be below average today, with highs hovering 50 before gradually decreasing by this evening. Winds will be breezy today out of the West 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible.

A cold front passage this afternoon will usher in colder air into our atmosphere. High pressure will build in overnight, so any lingering showers are looking to taper off by late evening. Cloud cover will gradually clear overnight and winds will be a bit breezy from time to time. A Freeze Warning goes in effect tonight if you have any vulnerable vegetation make sure to cover it and consider bringing potted plants indoors. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid-20s, with wind chill values in the upper teens possible. We will be mainly dry for Tuesday, aside for a stray shower and sunshine will be with us for Wednesday. High top clouds will begin to increase late in the day Wednesday as the next weather make approaches.

Wednesday our highs will near 60 and from then we will begin to see a warming trend into the end of the week and weekend. Unsettled weather will return by Thursday and this will begin a stretch of shower chances. Although we will see the wet weather return temperatures will finally be on the warmer side as we will reach into the 70s. Shower chances and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend, with a brief downpour and isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs Friday and into the weekend expected to make it into the 70s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 50

MONDAY NIGHT: FREEZE WARNING, GRADUAL CLEARING, FROST LIKELY

LOW: 24

TUESDAY: BREEZY, SOME SUNSHINE, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: DRY & SUNSHINE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, BRIEF DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE, CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

