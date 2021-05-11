Forecast Discussion 05/11/21 AM: Sunshine early before scattered showers return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11th: 41°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Waking up this morning to calm and cool conditions. Thanks to calm winds and mainly clear skies patches of frost have developed on grassy surfaces; the Frost Advisory will remain in effect through 8 am. We will enjoy some sunshine for the first half of the day before cloud cover increases as a frontal system approaches the region. This weak cold front will produce some scattered rain showers mid-afternoon through this evening. Any rainfall will remain on the light side and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. As temperatures fall back into the 30s tonight, any lingering showers will have the potential to mix with wet snow. This is most likely to occur in the hilltop areas in Steuben County.

An area of high pressure will build into the region Wednesday. This will lead to mostly to partly sunny conditions for both Wednesday & Thursday. We will also see a gradual rise in temperatures; highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 60s. Active weather will quickly return for the end of the week as rain showers move in for the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking towards the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, there will be the potential for rain shower activity during the afternoon hours. At this point, it does not look like it will be a complete washout but you will certainly want to have that umbrella handy! Temperatures will gradually warm up to 70 degrees by Monday. We will see a better chance for rain showers on Monday.

TUESDAY: WINDY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: WINDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

MONDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

