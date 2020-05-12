Forecast Discussion 05/12/2020: Some sunshine today, frost/freeze possible tonight

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR TIOGA COUNTY (PA.) 2:00 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 12TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 12TH: 42°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:19 PM

Freeze warning for the Twin Tiers will expire this morning. Starting the day off with some chilly temperatures but calm weather. A strong Northwesterly breeze between 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible will help keep temperatures in the low 50s; even though we will see plenty of sunshine. Slight chance to see an isolated shower late day as a weak wave works through our region. Cloud cover will clear out overnight as high pressure builds in, this combined with calming winds will help temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Frost and hard freeze will be possible, make sure to take the proper precautions to protect plants & crops.

A beautiful and calm day is in store for Wednesday. Although temperatures will only reach into the upper 50s, we will see wall to wall sunshine. Cloud cover will slowly begin to increase during the evening and overnight hours out ahead of our next weather maker.

From Thursday onward into the weekend the period looks to be unsettled. Multiple systems will pass through our region increasing rain chances and the potential for some thunderstorms as well. Although we will see active weather temperatures will finally warm up into the 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Saturday will start off dry with some sunshine before shower chances increase late day. Showers will make a return by Sunday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER, BREEZY

HIGH: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES, WINDS DECREASE, FROST/HARD FREEZE LIKELY

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN, T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

