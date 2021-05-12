Forecast Discussion 05/12/21 AM: Frost Advisory goes in effect tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 12th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 12th: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

** Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight for the Twin Tiers **

An area of high pressure will build into the region today. Thanks to some drier air moving into the region we will see cloud cover decrease through the morning. This will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will continue to breezy at times out of the northwest from 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph will be possible. This cool breeze will keep temperatures in the low 60s. Heading into tonight mainly clear skies combined with calm winds will help temperatures fall back into the low to mid-30s. With temperatures this cold we will see the potential for frost to form especially in the valley areas. Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation and consider bringing in your potted plants.

The beautiful weather will continue Thursday as the area of high pressure will still be in control of the region. After chilly start highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 60s. As we head into the end of the workweek we will see the return of rain showers. Sunshine will be with us early Friday morning before cloud cover increases ahead of a frontal system. This frontal system will bring the potential for rain shower activity during the afternoon. Rain activity looks to remain light and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, there will be the potential for rain shower activity during the afternoon hours. At this point, it does not look like it will be a complete washout but you will certainly want to have that umbrella handy! Temperatures will gradually warm up to 70 degrees by Monday. We will see a better chance for rain showers on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: FROST ADVISORY, AREAS OF FROST, MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 34

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUN EARLY, PM CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: SOME AM SUN, CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

