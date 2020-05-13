Forecast Discussion 05/13/2020 AM: Sunny today showers return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 13TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 13TH: 42°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

High pressure will be in control of our region today which means calm weather is in store for us! After a frosty and foggy start this morning we will see plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday. Temperatures will still remain cooler than average as highs will rise into the upper 50s. Another chance to see some patchy frost overnight as lows will drop back near 30 degrees. We start the overnight hours mainly clear before clouds increase late tonight.

A warm front passage on Thursday will usher in warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The first half of Thursday will be dry but we will be increasing cloud cover. Showers and thunderstorms will work in during the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorm chances will continue Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s and Friday will be in the low 70s.

A dry start to the upcoming weekend, although we will see mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 70s. The next weather system will bring the return of shower and thunderstorms for the end of the weekend. Showers will continue into Monday before we see drier weather on Tuesday. Highs for the start of next week will be near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: FROST POSSIBLE, CLOUDS BEGIN TO INCREASE LATE

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS ARRIVE IN THE AFTERNOON, T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: STEADY SHOWERS, T-STORM POSSIBLE, CLOUDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

