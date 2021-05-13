Forecast Discussion 05/13/21 AM: Pleasant Spring day on tap

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 13th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 13th: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:19 PM

It is a frosty start to the day across the Twin Tiers. I am happy to say we will finally see the return of Spring-like temperatures will finally make a return to the area as highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will continue to be in control of our region and we will enjoy partial sunshine. As a weak wave moves through the region a pop-up shower is possible, though the majority of the area will remain dry. Tonight it will be partly to mostly clear, helping temperatures to drop back into the mid to upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible by early Friday morning.

We will see pleasant Spring-like weather heading into the weekend! We will see high temperatures hovering right around 70 degrees! We will see slightly more cloud cover mixing in with some clouds. Similar to today and Thursday, there will be the potential for pop-up rain showers. This weekend will not be a washout but certainly have that umbrella handy if you have any outdoor plans.

Heading into the new workweek our temperatures will just continue to warm. Highs are expected to be into the low 70s Monday through Wednesday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the majority of this time period. A couple of weak disturbances moving through the region will lead to the potential for pop-up rain shower activity.

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FROST

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

