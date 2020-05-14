Forecast Discussion 05/14/2020 AM: Showers arrive late day, potential for strong storms Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14TH: 42°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:21 PM

A chilly start to our morning, the Freeze Warning will expire at 8 am this morning. The high-pressure system that brought us the beautiful weather yesterday will continue to move to the Southeast this morning. Behind this high-pressure system, we will see cloud cover increasing as our next frontal system approaches. Showers will begin to work in by the afternoon. Temperatures will finally be near average today as most of us will warm into the upper 60s, some locations will even hover 70 degrees.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight a warm front will pass through our region. This passage will usher in some warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers will be steady at times during the overnight hours, with embedded rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures overnight will be on the mild side as lows will be in the low 50s, before gradually rising by sunrise.

The weather becomes more active as we head into the end of the workweek. We start Friday off on the calmer and cloudy side, this changes by late afternoon. As a strong cold front continues to approach and then pass through our region it will increase our chance to see some thunderstorms. Late afternoon and into the evening hours is when we will have the greatest potential to see some strong to even severe thunderstorms. The main concern with any thunderstorms that develop will be strong damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall that could produce flash flooding. Rain accumulation from Thursday and Friday evening will be in the range of 0.50″-0.75″, isolated higher amounts will be possible for locations that experience a torrential downpour from a thunderstorm. Highs for Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Behind the cold front passage on Friday a weak high-pressure system will move in for the start of the weekend. Although we will see limited sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will near 70 degrees. The wet weather will make a return on Sunday and continue into the upcoming week. Temperatures during this time period will range from the low 60s to near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS ARRIVE IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: MILD, BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

LOW: 54

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, POTENTIAL FOR STRONG T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

