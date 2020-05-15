Forecast Discussion 05/15/2020 AM: Potential for strong to severe storms late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:22 PM

A calm, mild, & muggy start to our morning feeling more like Summer instead of Spring! Thanks to that warm front passage overnight warm tropical air was ushered into our region. This will help temperatures warm close to 80 degrees, but also feeling muggy thanks to the humidity. Late morning isolated showers will be possible before breaks in clouds occur by noon. The amount of sun that we see will help destabilize our atmosphere helping to fuel some of the storms expected to develop late afternoon and into the evening.

By early afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible out ahead of a cold front passage. Along this frontal passage, we will begin to see a line of thunderstorms develop, these will move from West to East. The time period to see strong to severe thunderstorms will be from 3-10 pm, with storms, first developing near Steuben county and strengthening as they move east. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Twin Tiers to an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe storms to develop. The greatest threat from any storms that develop still look to be damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado is possible in portions of Northeastern Pennsylvania and Central New york. Isolated power outages, tree limbs down, and localized flash flooding will be possible. On average we will see 0.50″-0.75″, higher amounts close to an inch will be possible in locations that see heavy rain. Showers & storms will linger into the early portion of tonight before we begin to dry out late.

A weak high-pressure system will begin to build in late tonight and Saturday morning. The start of the weekend is looking to be cool and comfortable with highs near 70. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning leading to some sunshine by the afternoon. Looking at a dry start to Sunday before the next weather system works in. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s. Rain will become likely Sunday night into Monday. There will be the potential for rain to be steady at times. Watching for the potential for some heavy rainfall Sunday night into early next week. Temperatures next week will range from the low 60s to lower 70s by the end of the week.

FRIDAY: SOME BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS, STRONG TO SEVERE T-STORMS LATE DAY

HIGH: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LINGER, SOME STORMS MAY BE SEVERE

LOW: 51

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SOME SUNSHINE BY THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY cLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN LIKELY, STEADY AT TIMES

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter