Forecast Discussion 05/15/21 AM: Spring-like weekend with pop-ups showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15th: 43°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Waking up this morning to cool temperatures, so you will need that jacket when heading out the door. I am happy to say that the seasonable temperatures are sticking with us not only today but for the entire weekend. We will see highs today reach into the low 70s. We will see sunshine for the first half of the day before cloud cover fully begins to move in for the afternoon. Like the past couple of days, pop-up rain shower chances will be with us this afternoon and evening! Rainfall will not be widespread but have the umbrella handy in case a shower develops near you! Dry conditions return for the overnight hours, lows will be in the low 40s.

The seasonable temperatures will continue into the upcoming weekend as highs tomorrow are expected to reach into the low 70s. By Sunday afternoon, we have a better chance to see scattered rain showers as a disturbance moves through the region. With some limited instability in the atmosphere, we will have the potential for isolated storm activity. Pop-up shower activity continues into the start of the new workweek and we will also see seasonable temperatures.

Certainly seeing that warm up by midweek and into the end of the week! High temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday! After enjoying mostly to partly sunny counties on Tuesday, cloud cover begins to build back in ahead of rain shower activity on Thursday!

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter