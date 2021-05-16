Forecast Discussion 05/16/21 AM: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15th: 43°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Waking up this morning to partial sunshine across the Twin Tiers. Some locations are already seeing some spotty showers, though with some dry air in place some of this is evaporating before it hits the ground. Cloud cover will continue to move in as a weak disturbance moves into the region. Thanks to some instability and daytime heating scattered rain showers will develop today and even some isolated thunderstorms. Make sure to have the umbrella handy and that you are keeping an eye on the sky. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs reaching into the low 70s. Any shower activity will quickly taper off this evening thanks to the loss of daytime heating. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

Heading into Monday we will continue to see seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 70s. The potential for pop-up showers will continue on Monday and with limited instability, isolated thunderstorms will develop. An area of high pressure will build into the region on Tuesday. This will lead to dry weather and mostly sunny conditions. Partial sunshine will return on Wednesday as cloud cover increases. Thanks to a southwesterly wind ushering in some warmer air, we will begin to see a warm-up by midweek. Highs on Wednesday are looking to hover around 80 degrees.

The warmer than average temperatures are expected to continue through the remainder of the seven-day forecast. After seeing mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Thursday, we increase the potential for shower activity for the end of the workweek. At this vantage point, shower activity looks to be on the lighter side and be scattered in coverage. Highs will be in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 72

SUNDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

