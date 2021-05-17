Forecast Discussion 05/17/21 AM: Seasonable today before a warmup midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17th: 43°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:23 PM

It will be a pleasant start to the workweek across the Twin Tiers! Similar to previous days we will start the day off with plenty of sunshine before some cloud cover begins to move in. The majority of the area will remain dry today though an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out. Temperatures today will be seasonable as highs reach into the low 70s. Any shower activity that does form will quickly come to an end after sunset. Clouds will decrease and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region on Tuesday. This will lead to dry weather and mostly sunny conditions. Highs on Tuesday will hover at 80 degrees. Partial sunshine will return on Wednesday as cloud cover increases. Thanks to a southwesterly wind ushering in some warmer air, we will begin to see a warm-up by midweek. Highs on Wednesday are looking to reach into the low 80s.

The warmer than average temperatures are expected to continue through the remainder of the seven-day forecast. After seeing mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, we increase the potential for shower activity for the end of the workweek. Cloud cover looks to build back in on Thursday with a stray shower possible late in the day. Better chance for showers will come on Friday and into the upcoming weekend! Although rainfall looks to remain light there is the potential to see an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter