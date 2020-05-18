Forecast Discussion 05/18/2020 PM: Scattered showers today, partial sunshine tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18TH: 44°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

A pleasant start to our day, although we are starting it off with isolated showers and overcast conditions. Temperatures this morning are on the mild side and we will continue to watch temperatures rise to around 70 degrees for today’s high. Today in no means will be a washout but you will still want to have that umbrella handy as scattered showers will be possible before becoming spotty by this afternoon.

A high-pressure system will begin to build in tonight, this will help clouds partly clear by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow morning as lows will be around 50. Tuesday, Wednesday, and the first half of Thursday is looking to be on the nicer side. We will see some sunshine as high pressure will be in control of our region. Highs during this period will be near the low 70s.

We will begin to see showers returning late in the day Thursday and will continue into Friday. Highs Friday will warm into the low 70s, but we will be feeling a bit muggy as our humidity will increase. Warming up nicely towards 80 degrees for the upcoming weekend. There is the potential for afternoon showers on Saturday with spotty showers possible on Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68

MONDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT, PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: AM PATCHY FOG, PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

