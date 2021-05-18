Forecast Discussion 05/18/21 AM: Sunny and mild today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18th: 44°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:24 PM

High pressure will be in control of the region today which will lead to beautiful weather! We are starting the day off with plenty of sunshine and this will continue for the majority of the day. Some fair weather cumulus clouds will develop for the afternoon, but not expecting to see any rain activity. Temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees today. Any clouds that do develop will decrease tonight. Patchy river valley fog will develop late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will remain in control of the region through midweek. This will lead to another day full of sunshine with just some fair weather clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Cloud cover will begin to build back into the region on Thursday ahead of a disturbance. Temperatures are expected to hover near the mid-80s and we will begin to see our humidity rise.

Heading into the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend we will continue to see warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s and we turn muggy. During the afternoon hours thank daytime heating and few weak disturbances moving through the region we will see the potential for rain showers. Any shower activity looks to remain light and thunderstorms will be isolated in coverage at this vantage point.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE, PATCHY RIVER VALLEY FOG

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

