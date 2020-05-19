Forecast Discussion 05/19/2020 AM: Seasonable and comfortable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 19TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 19TH: 44°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:26 PM

A comfortable and pleasant start to our morning as most locations are starting the day off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will continue to build over our region today, this will help us see beautiful weather for the majority of this week. Temperatures will be on the seasonable side as highs will work towards 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking to be similar weather-wise! Comfortable, seasonable, and mostly sunny is the perfect way to describe it! Although dry air will be in place, we will see some mid/high-level clouds pass by during the afternoon. Remaining seasonable with highs in the low 70s.

A weak disturbance will work through late Friday, this will bring a slight chance for showers. We will see a good amount of dry air in our atmosphere, which may help hold off some of the shower chances. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Memorial Day weekend is looking to be on the warm side and pleasant. The start of the weekend will be dry, with just a spotty shower possible on Sunday. Highs this weekend and on Memorial day look to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: AM PATCHY FOG, SUNSHINE EARLY, BEFORE HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS WORK IN

HIGH: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING, PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

