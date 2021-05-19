Forecast Discussion 05/19/21 AM: Summer-like temperatures & sunshine today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 19th: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 19th: 44°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

High pressure still in control of the region for today. Similar to yesterday morning you may want to wear a light jacket or sweatshirt when heading out the door but by the afternoon you won’t need it! It will be feeling like summer today with high temperatures expecting to hover in the mid-80s. Mid/high clouds will begin to move in for the afternoon leading to some filtered sunshine. We will stay partly clear tonight with patchy river valley fog possible. Lows will hover 50 degrees.

Cloud cover will begin to build in throughout Thursday ahead of the passage of a few weak disturbances. A stray shower is possible on Thursday, but the majority of the area will remain dry. Better chance for pop-up afternoon showers and even isolated thunderstorms will return as a weak wave moves through the region. Highs for the end of the week will be in the low to mid-80s and we turn muggy.

The summer-like temperatures and muggy conditions continue into the upcoming weekend. Thanks to daytime heating and an increase in moisture we will see afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Heading into the new work week we will see near average temperatures and a relief from the humidity. Temperatures will slowly work back up into the 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: WINDY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

