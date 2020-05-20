Forecast Discussion 05/20/2020 AM: Beautiful & seasonable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20TH: 44°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:27 PM

A cooler start to our morning but we are starting it off with calm conditions again! A high-pressure system will continue to be in control of our region, ushering drier air allowing any cloud cover this moring to clear out. We will see mostly sunny conditions today and seasonable temperatures. Winds will be on the breezy side again, similar to yesterday, out of the Southeast. The Southeast breeze & sunshine will help temperatures warm into the low 70s this afternoon.

High pressure remains in control of the region tonight and into Thursday. With calming winds and clear skies, overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s in most locations, this could lead to spotty areas of frost early tomorrow. Although it will be a chilly start to the day temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-70s & we will see plenty of sunshine. Lows Thursday night will be in the upper 40s.

A weak disturbance will begin to push northward into our region on Friday. This will lead to increasing cloud cover & shower chances by Friday afternoon. The amount of rainfall is looking light but will also be determined by how far north this disturbance gets. If the system stalls out and stays just south of our area we will see drier conditions. Highs on Friday are looking to be on the seasonable side again.

Heading into Memorial day weekend, we will have the potential for showers Saturday but the weekend will not be a complete washout. By Sunday & Monday, we will be under mostly cloudy conditions with spotty showers possible. Temperatures throughout the weekend and into Memorial day will be in the upper 70s near 80.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR, WINDS CALM

LOW: 35

THURSDAY: SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter