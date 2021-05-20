Forecast Discussion 05/20/21 AM: Summertime temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20th: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20th: 44°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:26 PM

It is a comfortable start to your Thursday morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s. The summerlike temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s; some spots flirting with 90 degrees. That area of high pressure remains in control of the region today and will usher in warm moist air from the south. This increase in moisture will lead to increasing mid and high-level clouds along with increased humidity. With the increase in moisture, isolated showers and even a storm can’t be completely ruled out. Mid/High clouds will stick with us tonight and river valley fog will also develop. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We will end the workweek off with afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances as a weak disturbance move through the region. This activity will be isolated in coverage and the majority of the area will just see an increase in cloud cover. Friday will be muggy and hot with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Heading into the upcoming weekend the warm temperatures and muggy conditions will continue. Thanks to daytime heating, instability, and moisture we will see the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend look to reach into the low to mid-80s.

Thanks to a frontal system passing through the region late Sunday, we will see relief from the humidity and heat. Highs on Monday will be near average; we will also see a mix of sun and clouds. The near average temperatures are short-lived, by midweek we will see high temperatures in the low 80s. On top of the heat returning, humidity and shower chance will creep back in.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter