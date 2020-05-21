Forecast Discussion 05/21/2020 AM: Another beautiful day before showers return Friday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 21ST: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 21ST: 44°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

High pressure will continue to be in control of our region today! We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon so don’t forget your sunglasses when heading out the door. A bit on the cooler side this morning as most of us are starting off in the upper 30s, we will steadily rise into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy again today, as we will see a southerly breeze between 5-15 mph.

A weak low-pressure system will work northward into our area on Friday. Cloud cover will begin to increase Thursday night as this next disturbance approaches, lows will be in the low 50s. The first half of Friday looks to be dry but mostly cloudy, showers look to arrive by the afternoon hours. Shower chances will increase overnight with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, we will continue to see the chance of showers on Saturday. Showers are looking to be the steadiest during the morning hours, with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Rainfall accumulation in most locations will be on the lighter side. We will have the potential to see localized amounts of 0.50″, this will be associated with any slow-moving bands that produce heavy rainfall. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

By the end of the weekend we will see some drier air work in which will decrease the chance for showers. We will see mostly cloudy conditions and a low possibility of a stray shower in the afternoon, highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Memorial Day is looking mainly dry & with a stray shower possible. The majority of the area looks to see a mix of sun & clouds with highs nearing 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND DRY

HIGH: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

