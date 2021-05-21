Forecast Discussion 05/21/21 AM: Hot & muggy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 21st: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 21st: 44°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:27 PM

** Air Quality Alert issued for the Southern Tier from 11 am until 11 pm **

Waking up mild and muggy this morning as temperatures are starting out hovering 60 degrees. An area of high pressure will continue to usher in warm moist air from the south. Increasing mid and high clouds will lead to filtered sunshine. By the afternoon, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry. Thanks to dew point temperatures into the 60s we will be feeling muggy. Summer-like temperatures will continue with highs expected to hover 90 degrees. If you have to be outdoors today make sure you are staying hydrated and take breaks when needed. Mid and high-level clouds will linger tonight and patchy fog will develop. Lows will hover 60 degrees.

The warmer than average temperatures will continue into the weekend along with the muggy conditions. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s. After some early morning sunshine, clouds will increase by Saturday afternoon. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop, with some brief downpours possible. Better chance for showers and thunderstorms will come on Sunday as a cold front passes through the region. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. The best timing for storms to develop will be late afternoon and early evening. The main concern from any strong storm will be strong damaging winds.

Thanks to the above-mentioned cold front, we will see the return of near-average temperatures for Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s and we will see relief in the humidity. Temperatures and humidity will slowly creep back upon us on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 80s and it will be muggy. The chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms will also make a return.

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

