Forecast Discussion 05/22/2020 AM: Some morning sunshine & showers return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22ND: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22ND: 45°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

High pressure system that had provided us with sunshine and quiet weather the past couple of days will begin to move off the East Coast, allowing for our next disturbance to work northward into our area. We will see some dry conditions and some sunshine early today before clouds increase. Showers will begin to work in late day and a rumble of thunder will be possible. Seasonable again today as highs work into the low to mid 70s. Showers will continue overnight and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Heading into the Memorial Day Weekend we will see a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday. Otherwise we will be mostly cloudy with breaks of sun possible, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain accumulation, on average, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening will be 0.25″-0.50″. Localized higher amounts will be possible especially in areas that are impacted by a slow-moving rain band or downpour.

We begin to see drier air working in for Sunday and Memorial Day, temperatures both days will be near 80 degrees. Although we will be mostly cloudy, there will be the potential for stray showers. Shower and thunderstorm chances return late Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures this period will be on the warm but humid side, highs will reach the low 80s.

FRIDAY: SOME AM SUN, CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM LATE DAY

HIGH: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORMS

LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS, T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

