Forecast Discussion 05/25/21 AM: Scattered afternoon showers and storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25th: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

It will be a calm and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers. Breaks in clouds early today will allow for some sunshine, the amount of sun we see will help fuel thunderstorms for the afternoon. A warm front moving through the region today will increase the temperatures and humidity. Highs today will reach into the low 80s and we will turn muggy by the afternoon. As this front moves through the region, we will see showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center now has the majority of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of isolated strong storms today. The main concerns from any strong storm that does develop will be strong winds and small hail. Any lingering showers or storms will taper off tonight with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Heading into Wednesday, we will start off with some sunshine similar to today. This is important because the amount of sunshine we see will help destabilize the atmosphere leading to the development of thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. Models are picking up on a pre-frontal system moving through the region early Wednesday afternoon; this will lead to the first round of showers and storms developing. The cold front will move through the region by the evening hours bringing a second round of showers and storms into the area. The main concerns from any strong or severe storms will be damaging winds and large hail. One thing we will also be monitoring is the potential for pockets of heavy rain associated with these storms. Luckily, we have seen dry conditions lately which decreases the flash flooding threat. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain showers will linger in the overnight hours. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Behind the above-mentioned frontal passage, a high-pressure system will move into the region. This will lead to dry conditions and some sunshine for Thursday. Temperatures will also be right around average, with highs in the low 70s. The next best chance for steady light rain will be on Friday as a low-pressure system moves into the region. At this vantage point, light showers are looking to linger into the early portions of Saturday. The second half of the weekend looks to be dry and partly sunny. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will hover 60 degrees before we reach the upper 60s on Sunday.

TUESDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS/STORM EARLY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS, STRONG/SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE LIGHT RAIN, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

Mainly dry start to the workweek with the exception of a few sprinkles into Monday evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

