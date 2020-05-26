Forecast Discussion 05/26/2020 AM: Hot & humid today, relief is on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:33 PM

After a foggy start to the day, the fog will lift by mid-morning. Certainly feeling like summer today as highs will rise towards 90 degrees. It will be a beautiful day, although the humidity will make it feel pretty uncomfortable. High pressure will remain in control of our region, allowing us to see partly to mostly sunny conditions. With dew point values so high, there will be the potential for a stray shower and isolated thunderstorm late day and into the evening hours. Tonight we will see patchy fog once again develop and temperatures will remain mild. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be similar to today, temperatures will be slightly cooler but the humidity will still be high. Highs will be in the 80s, with dewpoint temperatures once again into the 60s, there will be the potential for late-day showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most will stay dry though similar to Tuesday & Wednesday. Cloud cover will begin to increase Wednesday night as our next system arrives.

Best chance to see active weather will be on Thursday & Friday. A weak disturbance will move through Thursday and a cold front passage Friday. Along this cold front we will have the potential to see some strong thunderstorms to develop. Highs for Friday will be in the low 80s. Luckily, thanks to the frontal passage we will see a much-needed relief from both the heat and humidity. Heading into the upcoming weekend we will be cool and comfortable both Saturday & Sunday. Highs are looking to be in the 70s, with partly sunny conditions.

TUESDAY: HOT, HUMID, MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HUMID, ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, COOL, COMFORTABLE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

