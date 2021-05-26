Forecast Discussion 05/26/2021 AM: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26th: 46°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:32 PM

It is a quiet start to the morning across the Twin Tiers. We will be able to see some sunshine this morning which will help aid in the development of showers and storms this afternoon. A cold front moving through the region today will ignite showers and thunderstorms. The onset for storm development looks to be between 1-3 pm for the majority of the area. During this time period, we will see the development of scattered showers and storms. A line of storms will develop just ahead of the cold front between 3-5 pm, this line will then progress eastward through the area. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concerns from any thunderstorms today will be damaging winds, large hail, and brief downpours. We will need to monitor the potential for heavy rain closely as trailing storms could produce a flash flooding threat, at this point though this risk is low. If you have any outdoor plans this afternoon make sure you are weather aware and have a way to get weather alerts if they are issued. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Once the main line of showers and storms clear the area this evening, we will see lingering shower activity. Showers will taper off tonight and cloud cover will decrease. Lows will be in the low 50s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region on Thursday leading to quiet conditions. After enjoying plenty of sunshine early in the day, clouds will begin to build for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Active weather is quick to return for the end of the workweek. A low-pressure system moving through the region will bring the chance for steady rain. Although, rainfall looks to remain light pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Friday will be cool and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking towards the upcoming weekend we will see any lingering showers taper off early Saturday morning. An area of high pressure will move into the region leading to decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon. The mainly dry conditions will continue for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Mid/high clouds will lead to filtered sunshine. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s before warming into the 70s for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS, STRONG/SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS/STORM EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE LIGHT RAIN, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

