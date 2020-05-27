Forecast Discussion 05/27/2020 AM: Hot & humid again today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH: 47°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

The high-pressure system that has been impacting our region for the majority of the week will begin to work off the East Coast. A mainly sunny start to the day, as the next weather maker approaches we will begin to see cloud cover increase. The summer-like temperatures will continue today, as highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will once again be in the 60s, so we will see muggy conditions and also the potential for an isolated shower. Showers will start to work in late Wednesday night and lows will be in the low 60s.

The greatest chance for showers and storms come both Thursday and Friday; highs both days will be in the low to mid-80s. Showers will arrive Thursday morning and then become more scattered by the afternoon, an embedded thunderstorm will be possible. Greatest chance to see thunderstorms will be along and out ahead of a cold front passage Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon. Any strong to severe storms that do develop will have the potential to produce strong winds and heavy rainfall. This is something we will be monitoring during the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours.

Thanks to the frontal passage on Friday it will bring us relief from the heat and humidity for the weekend. A cool and comfortable weekend is looking to set up for all of us. Lingering morning showers will be possible on Saturday then the remainder of the weekend is looking dry and partly sunny. Highs Saturday look to be in the mid-70s and we will be in the mid-60s by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HUMID, CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER MIDNIGHT

LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, COOL, COMFORTABLE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER AND T-STORM

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

