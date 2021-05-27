Forecast Discussion 05/27/21 AM: Comfortable with some sunshine today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 27th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 27th: 46°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:33 PM

After seeing active weather across the Twin Tiers yesterday, we will see quiet weather for your Thursday. An area of high pressure will build into the region today leading to quiet conditions. Cloud cover will continue to break through the morning leading to plenty of sunshine for the majority of your day. Thanks to a northwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph, temperatures will near 70 degrees, and it will be comfortable. Cloud cover will begin to build back in overnight ahead of an approaching weather system. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

A low-pressure system will pass to the south of the Twin Tiers on Friday. This system will bring the return of steady rainfall to the region. Light rain looks to move in by late morning and become steady by the afternoon. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. On average we see rain accumulation in the range of 0.25-0.50″, isolated higher amounts will be possible in locations that see isolated heavy pockets of rain. Highs Friday will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, the spotty rain shower chance will be with us. It will not be a complete washout this weekend but certainly have the umbrella handy if you do have outdoor plans. Breaks in cloud cover will allow for some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. The first half of the workweek will be mainly dry with filtered sunshine. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUDS

LOW: 44

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE LIGHT RAIN, MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram