Forecast Discussion 05/28/2020 AM: Chance for showers & storms to end the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 28TH: 47°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

An active end to the week, as we will see chances for showers and thunderstorms. After starting off in the mid to upper 60s, highs will near 80 this afternoon. A low-pressure system is moving northward towards our region. This is causing us to see mostly cloudy conditions and that potential for scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms. The Northern Tier is looking to be the area that has the potential to see stronger storms, the Storm Prediction Center has this area in a Marginal Risk. Any storms that develop today will have the potential to produce strong winds. Shower chances continue overnight and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather becomes more active and intense heading into Friday; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will continue to approach and then pass-through our region Friday evening. We will have the potential to see breaks in the clouds allowing the sun to shine early Friday morning. This is important because it will help destabilize our atmosphere and enhance some of these storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a slight risk, 2 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The best timing for these storms will be Friday afternoon through Friday night. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Rainfall on average will be between 0.25″-0.50″, there will be localized areas of higher amounts close to a 1″.

After the frontal passage, we will have a cool and comfortable weekend! Lingering showers will be possible early Saturday morning then we dry out and see some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s. A bit cooler Sunday, highs in the low 60s, and we will once again see plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, shower chances will return for next week and temperatures in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, RUMBLES OF THUNDER POSSIBLE

LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, COMFORTABLE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

