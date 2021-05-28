Forecast Discussion 05/28/21 AM: Steady rainfall arrive by midday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 28th: 47°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

It is a cool, comfortable, and quiet start to the day across the Twin Tiers. An area of low-pressure passing to the south of the area will lead to the potential for rain. Steady rain looks to overspread the area after midday. Although the bulk of the precipitation will be light, moderate to heavy rain pockets will be possible. Winds out of the northwest will be breezy at times with sustained winds of 5-15 mph. It will be cool and comfortable today with highs in the low to mid-50s. Light rain will continue tonight before tapering off to scattered rain showers. Rainfall on average will be in the range of 0.75-1″, isolated higher amounts closer to 1.5″ will be possible.

Heading into your Memorial Day weekend, we will see rain showers linger into early portions of your Saturday. Rain showers will become spotty in coverage by the afternoon before tapering off. The cloud cover will be stubborn all weekend, limiting any sunshine we could see. Sunday, any showers will spotty in coverage. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s, before reaching the low 60s Sunday. Memorial Day itself looks to be mainly dry and seasonable. Mid/High clouds will lead to filtered sunshine.

After some early sunshine on Tuesday, we will see cloud cover thicken ahead of our next weather maker. The next best chance for showers will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be right around average as temperatures will rise into the 70s.

FRIDAY: WINDY, STEADY RAIN MOVES IN, MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT: STEADY LIGHT RAIN

LOW: 42

SATURDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

