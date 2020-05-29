Forecast Discussion 05/29/2020 AM: Potential for strong to severe storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29TH: 46°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

A mild and humid start to your Friday, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s. There is the potential to see some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon through the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a slight risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of these storms. One item that will really help enhance any storms that develop will be breaks of sunshine through the clouds. This will help destabilize our atmosphere and support strong to severe storms. A slow-moving cold front is expected to move through our region late Friday. Although we will see a line of thunderstorms develop along this front, we will also see thunderstorms developing out ahead of the front.

The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. On average the Twin Tiers will see 0.25″-0.50″ by Saturday morning, localized higher amounts will be possible. We will continue to watch the chance for thunderstorms this evening, especially as the cold front passes. Showers will linger overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

A cool and comfortable weekend is in store for all of us! Temperatures will be right around average on Saturday before falling into the low 60s for Sunday. Showers will be spotty on Saturday but we will see breaks of sunshine. Hopefully, you are able to enjoy the sun because shower chances are returning for next week. A cool start to the upcoming week but we will rise back into the 70s by midweek.

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS EARLY, SHOWERS, STRONG TO SEVERE T-STORMS

HIGH: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & STORMS THIS EVENING, DRYING OUT LATE

LOW: 58

SATURDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

