Forecast Discussion 05/31/21 AM: Seasonable with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31st: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31st: 48°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Waking up this morning to lingering shower activity, especially in the eastern portions of the viewing area. As an area of low pressure continues to move east off the coast, we will see showers taper off. An area of high pressure will begin to move into the region ushering in some drier air. Breaks in cloud cover the second day will lead to peeks of sunshine. Temperatures today will be warmer than in past days with highs near 70 degrees. Mid/high clouds will build back into the region tonight. Lows nearing the mid-40s.

High pressure looks to keep us mainly dry on Tuesday. Although the majority of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds; spotty showers could develop for the afternoon. These showers will be very isolated in coverage and not everyone will see them. Highs on Tuesday will hover in the mid-70s.

Active weather will be quick to return for the second half of the week as multiple disturbances move through the region. At this vantage point, the best chance for light rain and scattered thunderstorms will be on Thursday. Something we will continue to monitor. Temperatures for the end of the week will warm into the mid to upper 70s

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 71

MONDAY NIGHT: BUILDING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

